20.12.2022 | 14:34
Nokia Oyj: Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation decreased below 5%

Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation decreased below5%

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
20 December 2022 at 15.30 EET


Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.in Nokia Corporation decreased below5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the direct and indirect holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia have on 16 December 2022 decreased below 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.

According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia on 16 December 2022, directly and through its controlled undertakings and funds was equivalent to a total of 228,449,661 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.06% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. On 16 December 2022 the share stock of Nokia consisted of 5,632,297,576 shares, each entitling to one vote.

The ownership position of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (Total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B)Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)
Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold

0.25%

3.81%

4.06%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.20% 5.02% 5.22%

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (FSMA 9:5)Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (FSMA 9:5)Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681) 8,825,942 0.16%
Nokia ADR (US6549022043) 5,235,733 0.09%
Total of A14,061,6750.25%


B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise periodSettlement Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Per appendix
Total of B214,387,9863.81%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International
The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc.
Folio Investments Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS Finance Corp.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International Bank
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS Global Markets, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Murray Street Corporation
Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado
Sphere Fund
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
NNIP Holdings LLC
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
GSAMI Holdings I Ltd
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Enquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment

  • Nokia - COB 16 Dec 2022 - Annexure (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9771de13-c231-465a-b8bc-e0973f6b36bc)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
