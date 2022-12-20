Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEGN ISIN: LU1778762911 Ticker-Symbol: 639 
Tradegate
20.12.22
17:13 Uhr
70,93 Euro
+1,81
+2,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,5570,7117:20
70,5570,7317:19
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 14:36
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto featured on Spotify's Climate Action Studios podcast

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto and Faroese utility company SEV are featured on the latest episode of the Spotify Original 'Climate Action Studios' podcast. The episode highlights the Faroe Islands as a case study of how Minesto's tidal energy technology can accelerate renewable energy transition.

The latest episode of Spotify's Climate Action Studios, "Live from COP27 - the power of the sea" is introduced with an intriguing caption:

"Wind, solar and now tidal streams and ocean currents? The renewable energy space is rapidly developing and innovating and now you can learn more about the opportunities, and challenges with tidal streams and ocean current energy. It not only has the power to accelerate the energy transition, but also provides small island states, often the most affected by the climate crisis, with an opportunity to be at the forefront of climate action."

Listen to the 'Climate Action' podcast episode on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rYDQKsUSzj1YsWm73Su6y'si=b3107b35081443b8

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3687784/1749331.pdf

Minesto featured on Spotify'Climate Action Studios podcast

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-featured-on-spotifys-climate-action-studios-podcast-301707213.html

SPOTIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.