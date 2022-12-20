Emergent Metals Corp.: Emergent Announces Drill Program at its Trecesson Property, QC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMR), (OTCQB:EGMCF), (FRA:EML), (BSE:EML) ("Emergent" or the "Company") announces it is commencing a drill program at its 1,900 ha (4,700 ac) Trecesson Property ("Trecesson" or the "Property"). Trecesson is located 13 km west of Amos, in the Abitibi Region of Quebec.

Historic exploration on the Property dates back to 1925. Recent exploration was done by Knick Exploration Inc. ("Knick") including two drill programs, one in 2011 and one in 2017. The first drilling program consisted of 121 drill holes totaling 3,473.9 m and the second program consisted of 33 drill holes totaling 3,220.6 m (total 154 holes and 6,694.5 m). This equates to an average hole length of 43.4 m per hole, which is indicative of relatively shallow drilling. Drilling focused primarily on two target areas - the Cossette North and South Veins. Emergent plans to drill the Cossette North and South Veins at greater depth and to try to extend the strike length of known mineralization. The program will consist of approximately 4,000 m of NQ core drilling. A photograph of the Cossette North Vein is shown in the figure below.

Trecesson Property - Cossette North Vein

Historical selected significant intercepts (>10 g/t and >1.0 m downhole length) drilled by Knick include:

10.55 g/t Au over 1.2 m from a depth of 8.80 m to 10.0 m in hole TR-11-19

33.1 g/t over 1.5 m from a depth of 23.00 m to 24.50 m in hole TR-11-61

13.65 g/t Au over 1.45 m from a depth of 6.80 m to 8.25 m in hole TR-11-78

20.50 g/t Au over 1.10 m from a depth of 17.60 m to 18.70 m in hole TR-11-111

Knick's samples were sent to Laboratoire Expert Inc. (Expert Laboratory Inc.) in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec for fire assay and metallic sieve analyses. QC/QC measures in Knick's drilling program included blanks and standards. Emergent considers these results to be historical and it has not yet completed sufficient work to independently verify these historical results. Additional information on the property can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Pertaining to the Trecesson Property, Abitibi Area, Amos Region, Quebec by Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A. Dated January 20, 2012, Updated March 25, 2013, and found under Knick's corporate filings at www.sedar.com.

The Abitibi Volcanic Belt is composed of a complex assemblage of interbedded volcanic and sedimentary rocks, intruded by a variety of ultramafic to felsic intrusives. The rocks are Archean in age and have been metamorphosed to the greenschist facies. Numerous Late Precambrian diabase dykes cut the rocks of the belt. The rock units generally strike east-west, have near vertical dips and are highly faulted and folded. Geological interpretation of the Abitibi Belt is complicated by the wide scattering of outcrop exposures in most areas and the complex underlying structural relationships.

The Property covers much of the Trecesson batholith, which is mainly made up of biotite-bearing granite, with a monzonitic phase. The intermediate to felsic volcanics of the Lac Arthur formation are situated to the north and west of the Trecesson intrusive. The latter is bordered to the south by the Amos pluton, which is dioritic in composition. Finally, the southeast part of the Trecesson batholith is cut in a NE-SW direction by a diabase dyke. All the rocks of the area are metamorphosed to the greenschist facies. The Trecesson batholith is almost undeformed. The monzonitic center is poor in quartz. It is cut by many aplitic dykes and quartz-carbonates veins, some of which are gold-bearing.

Mineralization consists of quartz-vein hosted gold mineralization associated with brittle-ductile shear zones. Two main areas of mineralization have been identified to date including the North and South Cossette Veins. The North Cossette Vein has been traced over a strike length of 300 m and the South Cossette Vein has been traced over a strike length of 175 m to date. The two veins are separated by a distance of 370 m and additional exploration is required to see if the two veins can be connected.

Generally, the Cossette Veins are made up of milky quartz, with a thickness varying from 0.3 to 2 m. The veins are associated with a chlorite-rich shear zone up to 6 m in width. Vein orientation varies from 330º in the northern part to between 360º and 020º in the southern part. Dip varies from 75º to 80º to the east-northeast,

Emergent also announces it has acquired nine mineral claims, totaling 147 ha (360 ha from 9219-8845 Quebec Inc. for $6,000. Three of the nine claim were interior to and six where at the northern end of the main Trecesson claim block, consolidating the main claim block. In addition, the Company has also staked eight additional claims totaling 130 ha (320 ac) at the northern end of the main claim block. The new northern claims cover an exploration target that was drilled by Ressources Miniers Radisson Inc. in 1985 (see assessment report GM 43096). Ressources Miniers Radisson Inc. drilled 2,372 m in 21 drill holes in this area with multiple gold intercepts and this acquisition will add a new exploration target in addition to the Cossette North and South Veins. The size of the Property will increase to 2,360 ha (5,830 ac) subject to completion of the claim transfer and registration of the staked claims with the MERN.

The Trecesson Property is located to the east of Nion Nickel's privately owned and advanced stage Dumont Nickel Project (feasibility completed) and west of Kiboko Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:KIB) Harricana Project. The Project is located approximately 80 km north of the Val d'Or Mining Camp, with numerous operating mines and mills. Note the proximity of Trecesson to other properties or mines does not guarantee exploration success at Trecesson. No mineral resources or reserves have yet been delineated on the Property.

Qualified Person

Kevin Dane-MacRae., P.Geo, a professional geologist registered with L'Ordre des géologues du Québec and a qualified person under the NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located twelve miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early-stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The Trecesson Property is located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG). Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, owned by O3 Mining Corporation (TSX:OIII) and adjacent to their Marban Property.

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmining.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101

Email: info@emergentmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE: Emergent Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732502/Emergent-Announces-Drill-Program-at-its-Trecesson-Property-QC