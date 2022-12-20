Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada as Board member and Representing Director and the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama to the Board of Directors.

It is with great respect and gratitude that we announce the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada from the Board of Directors of Japan Gold Corp. and as the Representing Director of Japan Gold KK, the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Going forward, Mr. Yamada will join the Japan Gold Board of Advisors.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO commented, "Mr. Yamada was a founding director of Japan Gold and has provided invaluable guidance to the Company in its quest to restart the gold mining industry in Japan. His insight and knowledge have guided Japan Gold as the pioneer in the industry and the Company's significant accomplishments to date. We thank Mr. Yamada for his service and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Japan Gold is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Takashi Kuriyama joined Japan Gold KK as General Manager Exploration in 2017. He was appointed an Officer of Japan Gold Corp. in 2019 and became a Director of Japan Gold KK in 2020.

Mr. Kuriyama, Mining Geology graduate of the Institute of Mining Geology, Faculty of Mining College of Akita University, previously served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo") from 1974 until his retirement from Sumitomo in 2016 as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department.

During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama had the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari Gold Mine in Kyushu, southern Japan, and subsequently held senior exploration positions in Australia, Canada and the United States of America. In the roles of Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes Copper and Gold Mine in Australia and the Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska.

During his career with Sumitomo, he was also seconded to Japanese Government organizations, serving as Councilor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ).

In addition, Mr. Kuriyama served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO commented, "Mr. Kuriyama has been outstanding as General Manager, Exploration of Japan Gold and we believe his impressive local knowledge and international insight will be instrumental in strengthening and complementing our Board of Directors."

The Company also announces that Mr. Yamada will be succeeded in his role as Representing Director of Japan Gold KK by John Proust, Chairman & CEO of Japan Gold Corp..

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

