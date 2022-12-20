Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

20 December 2022

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 15,407,225 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (a) 15,384,425 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (b) 15,384,431 100 0 0 0 Resolution 3 15,384,425 100 0 0 0 Resolution 4 15,384,425 100 0 0 0 Resolution 5 15,384,421 100 3 0 0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact :