Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 20
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
20 December 2022
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.
|Resolutions
|Votes for*
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes withheld**
|Resolution 1
|15,407,225
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 2 (a)
|15,384,425
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 2 (b)
|15,384,431
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 3
|15,384,425
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 4
|15,384,425
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 5
|15,384,421
|100
|3
|0
|0
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
|Jason Robertson
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de