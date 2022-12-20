Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 20
20 December 2022
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board of Conroy Gold (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
|Resolutions
|Votes for*
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes withheld**
|Resolution 1
|4,933,142
|99.40
|30,000
|0.60
|0
|Resolution 2 (a)
|5,785,104
|99.48
|30,000
|0.52
|0
|Resolution 2 (b)
|5,785,104
|99.48
|30,000
|0.52
|0
|Resolution 3
|5,785,104
|99.48
|30,000
|0.52
|0
|Resolution 4
|5,785,004
|99.48
|30,000
|0.52
|0
|Resolution 5
|5,784,999
|99.48
|30,005
|0.52
|0
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
For further information please contact:
|Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
|Jason Robertson
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com