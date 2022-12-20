Anzeige
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
20.12.2022
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Conroy Gold (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes withheld**
Resolution 1 4,933,14299.40 30,0000.600
Resolution 2 (a) 5,785,10499.48 30,0000.520
Resolution 2 (b) 5,785,10499.48 30,0000.520
Resolution 3 5,785,10499.48 30,0000.520
Resolution 4 5,785,00499.48 30,0000.520
Resolution 5 5,784,99999.48 30,0050.520

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLCTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
