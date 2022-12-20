Health Payment Systems, Inc. and PayMedix Named a 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation

Leading technology provider in the healthcare benefits space honored for its commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS, the "Company") and PayMedix, an innovator in the healthcare payments space, today announced its recognition as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation for 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). HPS/PayMedix was chosen based on its commitment to exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high employment standards for all businesses.

NABR is a leader in benchmarking employment standards, with over two decades of hosting Best and Brightest competitions. Best and Brightest companies are assessed by an independent research firm on a number of key measures and industry benchmarks. The 2022 competition recognized 135 national winners from across the country, selected from 1,000 nominations. HPS/PayMedix scored strongly across categories including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, leadership, strategic company performance, and more.

"We are honored to be recognized on a national level as a top employer," says Brian Marsella, President of HPS/PayMedix. "Even in these unpredictable times, we continue to prioritize one of our important core values: 'Taking Care of our Fellow Humans.' We strive to cultivate an environment in which our employees can thrive, not only for themselves, but for their families and our larger communities. I'm so proud of our team and all the lives we've positively impacted together."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in February 2023. All winning 2022 companies will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in The Wall Street Journal.

Prior to this announcement, HPS/PayMedix was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2022 Winners in Milwaukee by NABR. HPS/PayMedix was chosen based on the company's commitment to excellence in its human resources practices and employee enrichment.

ABOUT THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST TO WORK FOR® PROGRAM

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee engagement that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

ABOUT HEALTH PAYMENT SYSTEMS, INC.

HPS is a privately held independent insurance company with a competitive PPO network in the state of Wisconsin. HPS is the parent company to PayMedix, an EOB consolidation tool that serves all contracted providers and enrolled members. The PayMedix single-statement billing helps families combat confusing and unaffordable medical bills, while its guaranteed payment model eliminates provider collection costs and risk. HPS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit Health Payment Systems and Paymedix.com .

Media Contact:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR

E: nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

T: 781-929-5620

SOURCE: Health Payment Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732361/Health-Payment-Systems-Inc-and-PayMedix-Named-a-2022-Best-and-Brightest-Company-to-Work-For-in-the-Nation