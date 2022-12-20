Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 
20.12.2022
MilliporeSigma's Chris Famolare Named Environment+Energy Leader 50 Honoree

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Christopher Famolare, head of sustainable operations at the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, was chosen as an Environment+Energy Leader 50 honoree for 2022.

The Environment+Energy Leader 50 award recognizes environment and energy "doers" who trailblaze in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to support their companies. Chris was honored for his role in leading the company's participation in one of the largest virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) deals in 2021. He is also responsible for developing Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany's strategy for driving improvements to greenhouse gas, energy, water and waste at 66 operational sites worldwide.

See this year's honorees and past honorees here.

MilliporeSigma, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: www.sigmaaldrich.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732545/MilliporeSigmas-Chris-Famolare-Named-EnvironmentEnergy-Leader-50-Honoree

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
