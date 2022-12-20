MilliporeSigma's Chris Famolare Named Environment+Energy Leader 50 Honoree

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Christopher Famolare, head of sustainable operations at the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, was chosen as an Environment+Energy Leader 50 honoree for 2022.

The Environment+Energy Leader 50 award recognizes environment and energy "doers" who trailblaze in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to support their companies. Chris was honored for his role in leading the company's participation in one of the largest virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) deals in 2021. He is also responsible for developing Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany's strategy for driving improvements to greenhouse gas, energy, water and waste at 66 operational sites worldwide.

