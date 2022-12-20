Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (519/22)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: FECG02 ISIN: SE0012453835 Trading code: FECG02 The last day of trading will be on December 21, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.