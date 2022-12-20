Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2TSDS ISIN: SE0012453835 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
22.12.22
08:20 Uhr
101,01 Euro
+0,72
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRATUM CAPITAL GERMANY GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRATUM CAPITAL GERMANY GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,55102,0218:08
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2022 | 16:34
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (519/22)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH has applied to have its bond loan delisted from
STO Corporate Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  FECG02   
ISIN:     SE0012453835
Trading code: FECG02   


The last day of trading will be on December 21, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
FERRATUM CAPITAL GERMANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.