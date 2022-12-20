WANdisco continued its run of large contract wins with the announcement of a record $31m commit-to-consume (CtC) agreement with a tier 1 global telco supplier. This win highlights the product/market fit and potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) use case, where applications require continuous movement of large amounts of data. We raise our FY22e and FY23e bookings and ending remaining performance obligations (RPO) as WANdisco's momentum is encouraging. Until we have more visibility on the rate of data consumption, we leave our revenue estimates unchanged, although these recent wins provide potential for significant upgrades.

