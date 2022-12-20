Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by UBS AG, London Branch (520/22)

UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: UBSO GTM 4340 ISIN: NO0011159527 Trading code: UBSO_GTM_4340 The last day of trading will be on December 21, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.