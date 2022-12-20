China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said the country installed just under 7.5 GW of new PV in November, bringing cumulative additions in 2022 to 65.7 GW, far short of the estimated 85 GW or more.NEA released China's power industry data covering the year so far through to the end of November. The figures show China finished solar PV installations reaching 65.71 GW by the end of November. Compared to same data released in last month, which pinned installations at 58.24 GW at the end of October, 7.47 GW was therefore installed and grid connected during November. This trend of comparatively ...

