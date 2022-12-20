Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
20.12.2022 | 17:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Swedish Match due to offer (292/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 151/22, Philip Morris International Inc.,
through Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. (PMHH), announced a voluntary cash
offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) so
that every one (1) Swedish Match share held will entitle their holder to a cash
payment of SEK 116 per share. 

On November 7, 2022, PMHH announced that all conditions for completion of the
offer have been fulfilled. 

The last trading day in Swedish Match share is December 30, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA) to December 20, 2022 and
have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information
provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1108896
