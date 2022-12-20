Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), announces today its 2023 financial calendar.

Event Date * 2022 Full-Year Revenue January 31, 2023 2022 Full-Year Results April 27, 2023 2023 First-Quarter Revenue April 27, 2023 Annual General Meeting June 6, 2023 2023 First-Half Revenue July 31, 2023 2023 Fist-Half Results October 26, 2023 2023 Third-Quarter Revenue October 26, 2023

* this information is subject to modification.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €46 million and an EBITDA margin close to 20% in 2021. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

