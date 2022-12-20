HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS RECEIVES ORDER FOR HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION FOR A BUS DEPOT

HRS RECEIVES ORDER FOR HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION FOR A BUS DEPOT

Grenoble, December 20, 2022 - HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has been selected to supply, install, and maintain a 330 kg/day hydrogen refueling station for a French agglomeration. Commissioning is scheduled for 2023.

HRS will design, supply and install a refueling station specific to the agglomeration's call for tenders, for a total amount of approximately €3m. This station, which will distribute hydrogen, linked to a number of storage facilities, will have the capacity to simultaneously refuel a fleet of hydrogen buses.

This most recent success for HRS in France consolidates the Company's position as the leading French supplier of hydrogen refueling stations.

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding, Chairman and CEO, said: "This large-scale project contributes fully to the development of the hydrogen industry in France . HRS is proud to be part of a new project serving one of the main urban agglomerations, pioneer in the energy transition. This is further recognition of our expertise and ability to support all public and private sector players in developing hydrogen's role in mobility."

Next financial press release:

H1 2022/2023 revenue: January 19, 2023

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 94 Financial Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 93 Corporate Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah Schwartz

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJlpZ5ZqYWycnHGbYplum2KUnGdjlWTImJWYyJdtk8yZZ5yRmppkmpbLZnBonGhs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77736-2022_12_20-station-agglo_hrs-uk.pdf