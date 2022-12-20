Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 Ticker-Symbol: HDI 
Tradegate
20.12.22
18:35 Uhr
296,80 Euro
-2,45
-0,82 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
296,60296,9018:37
296,60296,8518:37
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2022 | 18:26
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot: Military Veteran and Home Depot Master Gardener Volunteers To Make a Difference for More than Two Decades

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The Home Depot

After retiring as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Amy, Mark Milia started volunteering to stay busy. He spends his time with the American Red Cross, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, and other nonprofit organizations. As a veteran and certified master gardener, he uses his training, knowledge and passion for people to make a difference in communities. Here's his story:

Mark works as a part-time garden center associate at his local Home Depot store in Sebring, Florida. He continues to respond to local and national disasters, including hurricanes, sink holes, forest fires and more.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to immediate response and long-term recovery in communities impacted by natural disasters. The company has partnered with the American Red Cross since 2009. Together, we've responded to hundreds of disasters and served millions of people. To learn about the Foundation's national nonprofit partnerships to help support these communities, click here.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: http://www.homedepot.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732593/Military-Veteran-and-Home-Depot-Master-Gardener-Volunteers-To-Make-a-Difference-for-More-than-Two-Decades

HOME DEPOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.