Surgical Retractors Market Size to Reach USD 3.23 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical retractors market size reached USD 1.79 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing number of global surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, accessibility of specialized retraction products, and growing demand for plastic in addition to reconstructive surgeries are some key factors driving surgical retractors market revenue growth. Technological breakthroughs have enabled 3D printing, and some researchers have constructed 3D-printed retractors.





The possibilities are remarkable, and some of them are expected to be marketed in the near future. Major market players are launching new products bringing new innovations to the market. For instance, on 06 April 2022, the team at LINK established a partnership with Advanced Surgical Retractor Systems Inc. (ASR Systems), a medical device manufacturing company led by a military trauma surgeon as well as a veteran medical device businessperson, to design a novel surgical retractor to be used in invasive abdominal surgeries, termed laparotomies.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1433

Drivers:

Demand for surgical retractors has significantly increased over the years owing to growing number of global surgical procedures and growing demand for plastic in addition to reconstructive surgeries. Retractors are essential in surgery. They now come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and styles. Surgical retractor lights can help surgeons explore deeper or less-open holes. Better sight during and after surgery benefits both the surgical team and the patient. Another factor supporting market revenue growth is the availability of specialist retraction products.

On 02 March 2022, for example, VOCO released a one-of-a-kind retraction paste with a bespoke tip and a two-stage viscosity. VOCO Retraction Paste is an astringent paste containing aluminum chloride that stretches and dries the gingival sulcus effectively, enabling accurate and successful digital or conventional impressions.

Restraints:

There are numerous issues and difficulties facing the surgical retractor industry. The force necessary to utilize retractors, devices left behind/inside after surgery, and unintentional harm they potentially cause are some of the major issues. The issues are frequently linked. A surgeon's weariness or obscured view, for example, can result in unintentional tissue harm. The size and effort required to operate portable retractors and self-retaining retractors vary substantially. Large metal retractors are required to hold open the bodily cavity during abdominal or thoracic surgery. This comes at the expense of the human strength of surgeons or OR assistants (not to mention the financial cost).

Surgeons must use the appropriate amount of traction and counter-traction force. During the procedure, retractors may injure other organs. There have been several reports, such as one on intestinal damage caused by the use of self-retaining retractors. Other studies have revealed that utilizing self-retaining retractors can cause nerve injury. Retractors can cause nerve palsy if the nerve damage is severe enough. Thus, the aforementioned factors limit the surgical retractor market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-retractors-market

Growth Projections:

The surgical retractors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.79 Billion in 2021 to USD 3.23 Billion in 2030. Increasing expenditure in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market. Surgical equipment is frequently created for well-resourced healthcare systems and is of little or no utility in impoverished environments where hospitals lack sophisticated support infrastructure or adequately qualified personnel. Hospitals and clinics in low-to-middle-income countries cannot provide surgical therapy to nine out of ten patients as they lack access to medical equipment.

Thus, low-cost medical equipment that is easy to use and maintain can assist spread of surgery to the five billion individuals worldwide who now do not have access to it. Researchers have recently focused on employing 3D printing to effectively produce surgical retractors. This would allow deployed medical staff to download and manufacture a variety of medical equipment on the go, independent of location at lower pricing.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The surgical retractors industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of new technology and innovations. Surgeons are customarily compelled to select between traditional self-retaining retractors, which provide quick access but are limited by poor abdominal exposure, and more complicated table-mounted retractors, which require a long time to set up but also provide superior exposure for a surgeon to see deep into the abdominal cavity. Retractors are now available that combine speed and adequate exposure. They do not need to be attached to a table and can be set up in approximately six seconds, which is 50 times faster than a table-based design. Surgeons consider it extremely useful. Speed and exposure improve a surgeon's efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance. Eventually, this new technology is expected to save countless lives.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1433

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are BD, B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Henry Schein, Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Mediflex Surgical Products.

On 27 October 2020 , JUNE MEDICAL announced the expansion of complete medical device range with the release of new pre-packaged retractor kits designed specifically for male treatments. The Galaxy II Male kit, based on the company's award-winning Galaxy II retractor, delivers the same degree of innovation to male procedures. The Galaxy II Male kit is poised to transform male treatments by vastly increasing visualization during surgery.

, JUNE MEDICAL announced the expansion of complete medical device range with the release of new pre-packaged retractor kits designed specifically for male treatments. The Galaxy II Male kit, based on the company's award-winning Galaxy II retractor, delivers the same degree of innovation to male procedures. The Galaxy II Male kit is poised to transform male treatments by vastly increasing visualization during surgery. On 5 July 2022 , Gilde Healthcare's Private Equity fund, a European specialty healthcare investor based in Utrecht, the Netherlands , and Frankfurt, Germany , acquired a controlling investment in Chr. Diener, a prominent international contract producer of customer-specific precision surgical equipment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.79 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 6.7 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 3.23 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, design, usage, application, end-use, region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BD, B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Henry Schein, Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Mediflex Surgical Products Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1433

Emergen Research has segmented surgical retractors market on the basis of product, design, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Handheld Retractors



Self-Retaining Retractors



Table-Mounted Retractors



Wire Surgical Retractors



Accessories

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fixed/Flat-Frame Retractors



Angled/Curved-Frame Retractors



Blade/Elevated-Tip Retractors

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Tissue Handling and Dissection



Fluid Swabbing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Abdominal Surgeries



Orthopedic Surgeries



Head, Neck and Spinal Surgeries



Obstetric & Gynecological Surgeries



Cardiothoracic Surgeries



Urological Surgeries



Aesthetic Surgeries



Other Surgeries

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals, Clinics and Surgical Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers



Maternity and Fertility Centers

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Bot Services Market, By Technology, By Mode of Interaction (Text and Rich Media, Video, and Audio), By Deployment (Social Media, Website, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Web Application Firewall Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise(SMEs), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

eDiscovery Market, By Component (Services and Solutions), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By End-Use (BFSI and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Type (Actuation, Reduction, Tail Rotor, and Others), By Platform (Civil and Military), By Application (Engine and Airframe), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Polymer Dispersions Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic Dispersions, Polyurethane Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, Styrene- Butadiene Dispersions, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By Type (X-rays, CT Scan, MRI, Ultrasound, Fluoroscopy), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region Forecast to 2030

Dental Consumables Market By Product Type (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, and Crowns & bridges), By Material Type (Metals, Ceramics, and Polymers) By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Bio Based Elastopan Polyurethane Market, By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Coatings, and Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Automotive, Footwear, Consumer Goods, and Packaging), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surgical-retractors-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-23-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301707234.html