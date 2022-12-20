CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's solvency ratios are well above the prudential requirements set by the ECB for 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's solvency ratios are well above the prudential requirements set by the ECB for 2023

Brest, December 20th 2022 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has received notification from the European Central Bank of the prudential requirements applicable in 2023, following the outcome of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2022. The capital requirements for Crédit Mutuel Arkéa are unchanged from the current requirements.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital requirement(1) that Crédit Mutuel Arkéa must meet, on a consolidated basis, is 8.55% from 1er January 2023(2) , of which :

- 1.55% under the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) ;

- 2.50% for the capital conservation buffer.

The overall solvency requirement is set at 13.25% including 2.75% P2R(1) .

With ratios at June 30th 2022 of 16.5% for the CET1 ratio(3) and 20.3% for the overall solvency ratio(3) , Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is well above the prudential capital requirements applicable from January 1st 2023.

(1) The capital requirement is calculated excluding Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G).

(2) The capital requirement will be increased by 0.50% as of 7 April 2023 following the HCSF's decision to set the countercyclical buffer at 0.50% for French exposures.

(3) The ratios are calculated with the inclusion of the interim result net of dividends.

About the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group

The Crédit Mutuel Arkéa cooperative group is made up of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Sud-Ouest federations and their member local banks, as well as some forty specialised subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Investment Services, Suravenir, etc.). It has more than 11,000 employees, 2,600 directors, more than 5 million members and customers in banking and insurance and a balance sheet total of 182.4 billion euros.

First mission-led banking group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed, through its strategic plan "Transitions 2024", to practising finance at the service of the territories and their stakeholders in order to position itself as the agile and innovative financial partner for the coming transitions.

With a nationwide presence, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has chosen to keep its decision-making centres in the regions. It is a major player in job creation in its regions and relies on a continuous recruitment drive. The group is convinced that local development can only be achieved by combining financial and non-financial aspects. This is why Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is the first French bank to have developed a unique method for calculating overall performance. This enables it to take into account all the financial, social, societal and environmental impacts of its activities and those of its stakeholders.

