Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
PR Newswire
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

The Company advises that the announcement relating to an Issue of Shares made today at 17.08 was made in error and should be ignored.

For further information, please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Contact: Fraser Hiddelston
Tel +44 1481 745738

