Daughters for Earth announces funding for 26 women powered projects to protect and restore the Earth

Over $600,000 in new grants will support women-led and operated initiatives in 17 countries on the frontlines of climate action; total 2022 giving now at $1.2m to 50 projects

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daughters for Earth today announced grants to 26 women-led projects in 17 different countries to protect and restore the Earth. These grants, totaling $600,000, are a part of a mission to deliver critical resources into the hands of the women on the frontlines of climate action. Co-founded by women leaders in women's rights, climate, and philanthropic sectors, Daughters mobilizes and unites women globally to solve the climate crisis and heal our planet.





New projects supported include an effort to protect the rich bio and cultural diversity of the Biobio River in Chile led by Ríos to Rivers; a global coalition of young women climate activists working with Global Choices to protect the Central Arctic Ocean, and an effort to restore 60 hectares of baobab forests in Madagascar led by Groupe des Spécialistes et des Passionnés de Baobabs de Madagascar. Grantees in this latest round are even more geographically diverse than the prior portfolio, ensuring resources are reaching women on the ground who are protecting our Earth. In total, Daughters has contributed just over $1.2 million to women-led efforts.

"These 26 women-led, and operated efforts are working on the frontlines of the climate crisis, deploying proven solutions and pioneering deeply collaborative efforts to protect and restore the Earth," said Zainab Salbi, co-founder of Daughters for Earth and founder of Women for Women International. "Led by brilliant, strong women, these projects are helping to build a community of women who are critical to solving the climate crisis and healing our one and only home."

With the COP 27 and Convention on Biological Diversity now concluded, the urgent conversations surrounding the future of our Earth and the solutions to its protection are growing louder. Nearly 70% of scientists from around the world concluded that protecting and conserving 50% of Earth's lands and seas is critical to solving the climate and biodiversity crises. Daughters for Earth has entered those conversations with a fierce belief in human-led solutions that can be implemented immediately, that are science-based, and that are women-powered.

Working closely with the 50+ members of the Daughters for Earth Advisory Circle and One Earth to identify and select grantees, Daughters for Earth supports women-led or operated projects in three key areas: Nature Conservation, the Restoration of our Lands and Seas, and Regenerative Agriculture. Through this round of grantmaking, Daughters for Earth expanded their geographic diversity and included efforts to protect and restore our oceans, coastal zones, and freshwater ecosystems.

Understanding the urgency of these crises and the need for quick and well-informed deployment of capital, Daughters for Earth grantmaking is made possible through their deep partnership with One Earth , an organization that has spearheaded groundbreaking science on the pathways to solving the twin crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss, and is working to scale philanthropic resources for on the ground climate solution projects through their innovative platform, the One Earth Project Marketplace. To unlock the massive potential in underfunded and undervalued women-led climate projects, these new grants represent Daughters and its mission to raise $100 million and fund women's efforts around the world.

"There is a long, deeply unjust history of not getting the necessary resources to those leaders, organizations and communities who are leading the solutions, particularly women," saidJustin Winters, co-founder, and Executive Director of One Earth. "This is the moment for investment and partnership that conveys a trust and a belief in the people who can lead us into creating a brighter future for all."

"Women-led and operated projects and organizations need money. We can't just stand back and just cheer them on from afar, without providing tangible support to back them up," said Salbi.

Learn more about the grantees below.

Academy for Global Citizenship

Agroecology Fund in Partnership with Amrita Bhoomi

Agroecology Fund in Partnership with Peace Building Center

Amazon Watch in Partnership with Mujeres Amazónicas

Around the World in 80 Fabrics

Cheetah Conservation Fund

Coordinadora Nacional para la Defensa del Ecosistema Manglar (C-CONDEM)

Detroit Dirt Foundation

Ewaso Lions

Filha do Sol

Fundación Malpelo y Otros Ecosistemas Marinos

Global Choices

Groundswell International, Inc. in Partnership with Earth4Ever

Hearts in the Ice

Love The Oceans

Malagasy Baobab passionate and expert group- GSPBM (Groupe des Spécialistes et des Passionnés de Baobabs de Madagascar )

) Misión Tiburón

National Marine Life Center

Project Coyote

Rare

Regenerosity

Ríos to Rivers

The Sonoran Institute

Women for Conservation

Women's Earth Alliance

Yayasan Teman Laut Indonesia (Thresher Shark Indonesia)

The projects are in the following countries: USA, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Brazil, Mozambique, Kenya, Somalia, Ecuador, India, Madagascar, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Senegal, Canada, and Indonesia.

For more information visit www.daughtersforearth.org . For media inquiries please contact Kelsey Thompson, Kelsey.Thompson@porternovelli.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767023/Daughters_for_Earth_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daughters-for-earth-announces-funding-for-26-women-powered-projects-to-protect-and-restore-the-earth-301707501.html