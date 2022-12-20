Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
20.12.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 20

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 364,467
Weighted average purchase price paid: 413.5241 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 415.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 411.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,740,252 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,351,171 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
215415.00 09:03:3300062815463TRLO0LSE
1285415.00 09:03:3300062815462TRLO0LSE
811415.00 09:03:3300062815461TRLO0LSE
610415.00 09:03:3300062815460TRLO0LSE
681414.50 09:05:2100062815608TRLO0LSE
709414.50 10:20:0300062819936TRLO0LSE
1452414.50 10:20:0300062819937TRLO0LSE
56415.00 10:20:0300062819938TRLO0LSE
398415.00 10:20:0300062819939TRLO0LSE
250415.00 10:20:0300062819940TRLO0LSE
595415.00 10:20:2100062819958TRLO0LSE
89415.00 10:20:2100062819959TRLO0LSE
614414.00 11:10:3800062823436TRLO0LSE
1330414.00 11:10:4200062823438TRLO0LSE
863414.00 11:10:4200062823439TRLO0LSE
283414.00 11:10:4200062823440TRLO0LSE
724414.00 11:10:5100062823447TRLO0LSE
283414.00 11:10:5100062823448TRLO0LSE
81414.00 11:10:5100062823449TRLO0LSE
518413.00 11:40:2100062824663TRLO0LSE
50413.00 11:40:2100062824664TRLO0LSE
760413.00 11:40:2100062824665TRLO0LSE
274413.00 11:40:2100062824666TRLO0LSE
910413.00 12:00:0100062825294TRLO0LSE
391412.00 12:01:2100062825387TRLO0LSE
978412.00 12:01:2100062825388TRLO0LSE
619412.00 12:02:2900062825418TRLO0LSE
400412.00 12:02:2900062825419TRLO0LSE
39411.50 12:03:4400062825480TRLO0LSE
79411.50 12:03:4400062825481TRLO0LSE
554411.50 12:06:0100062825573TRLO0LSE
1647413.00 13:08:0700062827829TRLO0LSE
862413.00 13:08:0700062827830TRLO0LSE
95413.00 13:19:3700062828403TRLO0LSE
500413.50 13:31:0400062828935TRLO0LSE
1500413.50 13:31:0400062828936TRLO0LSE
181413.50 13:31:0400062828937TRLO0LSE
76413.50 13:31:0400062828938TRLO0LSE
472413.50 13:31:0400062828939TRLO0LSE
472413.50 13:31:0400062828940TRLO0LSE
487413.50 13:31:5100062828983TRLO0LSE
487413.50 13:31:5100062828984TRLO0LSE
615413.50 13:31:5100062828985TRLO0LSE
1002413.50 13:31:5100062828986TRLO0LSE
334413.50 13:31:5100062828987TRLO0LSE
86413.50 13:34:3100062829126TRLO0LSE
32413.50 13:34:3100062829127TRLO0LSE
887413.50 13:34:3100062829128TRLO0LSE
311413.50 13:34:3100062829129TRLO0LSE
150413.50 13:34:3100062829130TRLO0LSE
334934413.50 14:00:4400062830200TRLO0LSE
1414415.50 14:02:1300062830232TRLO0LSE
81415.50 14:02:2100062830235TRLO0LSE
73415.50 14:02:2100062830236TRLO0LSE
868415.50 14:30:1300062831379TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
