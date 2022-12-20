Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS) Date of Purchase: 20 December 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 74,064 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 34.58 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 20 December 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 35,331 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,870 pence 34.83 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,810 pence 34.11 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,852 pence 34.62 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 20 December 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 19,907 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 34.50 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 34.50 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 34.50 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 20 December 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 18,826 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 34.85 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 34.20 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 34.60 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 53.71 USD 43.46 GBP which was calculated as of 13 December 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 191,143,189 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 19,813,561 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

