Universal EV Chargers Received Grants To Install 354 Ports at 177 EV Charging Locations in Massachusetts

Additional Grant Awards Bring The Total Wins To Nearly $15 Million

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Today, Texas-based Universal EV Chargers announced that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) granted the company $1.75 million to provision and install 354 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at 177 locations in the state. The public and private EV chargers will be used by business customers, employees and the public throughout Massachusetts.

Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, is an aggressive challenger in the EV charging industry. These grants will help accelerate the expansion of EV charging in sectors such as hospitality and multifamily, among others, and bring the State of Massachusetts, its residents and its businesses closer to the robust EV charging network it needs.

"Universal EV Chargers continues to compete robustly with other providers in state after state due to our product and service quality and our comprehensive vision," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal Green Group.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection offers several grant programs to make EVs and EV charging stations more widely accessible across Massachusetts. MassDEP's current grant programs include Workplace & Fleet Charging, Public Access Charging, Fleets, Multi-Unit Dwelling & Educational Campus Charging and Direct Current Fast Charging.

These grants are part of a larger EV charging infrastructure plan established by the U.S. government. Expanding the country's network of EV chargers allows customers to charge their EVs at work, hospitality locations, private residences and other settings.

With clean energy transportation and EV charging on the rise, the demand for EV charging stations for businesses is higher than ever. Universal EV Chargers' goal is to play a vital role in expanding nationwide EV charging infrastructure.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers, please visit UniversalEVCharging.com or call (866) 350-2738.

###

About Universal EV Chargers, a Division of Universal Green Group

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a national leader in sustainable green services, products, technology and projects. Focused on supplying a better future for generations to come, Universal Green Group continually strives to adopt and utilize green technology while making their products the most reliable and financially viable for their customers. Universal Green Group's portfolio of brands includes Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar System and Universal Real Estate.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tammy Cancela, TrizCom PR on behalf of Universal EV Chargers

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-898-8413

Email: tammy@trizcom.com

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Universal EV Chargers

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Email: jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Universal EV Chargers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732621/Universal-EV-Chargers-Received-Grants-To-Install-354-Ports-at-177-EV-Charging-Locations-in-Massachusetts