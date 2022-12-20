The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with ApartmentLove, Sirios Resources, Aton Resources, Mountain Boy Minerals and BioVaxys Technology Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with ApartmentLove, Sirios Resources, Aton Resources, Mountain Boy Minerals and BioVaxys Technology discussing their latest news.

ApartmentLove (CSE:APLV) closes $940K acquisition

ApartmentLove Inc. (APLV) has acquired GottaRent dot com and other related domains from Metroland Media Group Ltd. for a $940,000 all-cash takeover. The balance of the purchase price, plus a working capital amount, was paid from the company's first tranche debenture unit financing, which raised nearly $3 million. Trevor Davidson, President and CEO of ApartmentLove, met with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the acquisition.

Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI) signs option agreement for the Aquilon Gold Project

Sirios Resources (SOI) has signed a $14.8 million property option agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. Under the agreement, Sumitomo has the option to acquire up to an 80 per cent interest, following an investment totalling $14.8M on the Aquilon gold property in Quebec. President, CEO and director Dominique Doucet met with Daniella to discuss the news.

Aton Resources (TSXV:AAN) announces new drill results from Rodruin

Aton (AAN) announced updates on the latest drill results from the Phase 2 diamond drilling program from the Rodruin gold exploration project in Egypt. The Phase 2 diamond drilling programme commenced in late November 2021 and was completed on December 10, 2022. Exploration Manager Javier Orduña spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the news.

Mountain Boy Minerals (TSXV:MTB) provides exploration updates on multiple projects in B.C.'s Golden Triangle

Mountain Boy Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with six active projects in the Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. The company provided an update on the ongoing progress of exploration on several of its projects in the prolific Golden Triangle. For 2022, the main emphasis on exploration was on the Telegraph porphyry copper-gold project. CEO Lawrence Roulston met with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the company's progress and future plans.

BioVaxys (CSE:BIOV) and Procare Health execute U.S. distribution agreement

BioVaxys (BIOV) and Procare Health Iberia have finalized a U.S. distribution agreement. The agreement covers Papilocare gel and oral Immunocaps and follows the binding term sheet executed in October. CEO James Passin spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the agreement.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

