America's Charities: The Dulles Chamber of Commerce Minority Small Business Grant Open for Applications Until January 6, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)6, in partnership with America's Charities, a 501(c)3, has established two funds to help organizations in the Dulles Region:

helps the chamber's nonprofit members

helps minority- and women-owned small businesses

The Minority Small Business Grant, which the Chamber launched earlier this year, is accepting applications until January 6, 2023.

The Chamber's Equity and Inclusion Committee works to strengthen all human connections. The Minority Small Business Owner Grant program was established to assist minority owned and operated businesses to foster an inclusive culture of encouragement and support.

Apply for the program grant here!

