20.12.2022
America's Charities: The Dulles Chamber of Commerce Minority Small Business Grant Open for Applications Until January 6, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)6, in partnership with America's Charities, a 501(c)3, has established two funds to help organizations in the Dulles Region:

  • helps the chamber's nonprofit members
  • helps minority- and women-owned small businesses

America's Charities, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

The Minority Small Business Grant, which the Chamber launched earlier this year, is accepting applications until January 6, 2023.

The Chamber's Equity and Inclusion Committee works to strengthen all human connections. The Minority Small Business Owner Grant program was established to assist minority owned and operated businesses to foster an inclusive culture of encouragement and support.

Apply for the program grant here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from America's Charities on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: America's Charities
Website: www.charities.org
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732645/The-Dulles-Chamber-of-Commerce-Minority-Small-Business-Grant-Open-for-Applications-Until-January-6-2023

