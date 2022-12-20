Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Clarifies CFN Media News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) previously announced it has engaged CFN Media for an investor and market outreach campaign. The Company wishes to clarify that Rockland approved CFNM for services, not the CSE. The CSE does not issue or grant approval to IR or Service Providers. CFN Media will receive 407,570 shares at a price of $0.10 per share for services.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company is acquiring the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions are located in Sonora,Mexico. The Company also holds and option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael B. England

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the CanadianStock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thisrelease.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or futureperformance and reflectmanagement's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereofand, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Companydoes not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732651/Rockland-Resources-Clarifies-CFN-Media-News-Release