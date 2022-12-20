With funding from the Government of Ontario through OVIN, the project aims to extend Ontario's EV supply chain to include bus-scale battery packs

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Microgreen Energy and MTB Transit Solutions are pleased to announce their collaboration in developing a dedicated bus-scale lithium battery system, supported by the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), to provide a made-in-Ontario solution for electric transit buses.

The objective of this joint project is to extend Microgreen's lithium battery integration expertise into the growing electric transit bus segment, and to leverage MTB's scale and experience in refurbishing diesel transit buses to establish a cost-effective alternative platform that combines an extended-life chassis with a latest technology clean-energy propulsion system.

"Our government is proud to support collaborations between businesses like Microgreen Energy and MTB Transit Solutions, who are developing clean energy options for electric transit buses," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "This innovative joint project will have a positive impact on the growing electric transit bus sector, while also ensuring Ontario remains a global leader in the auto and EV sector."

"Our government understands that transit bus electrification is no longer just a pilot-scale undertaking," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs. Along with the historic investments our government is making in building the vehicles and transit infrastructure of the future, we are proud to support the development of the supply chain feeding next-generation transportation technology that will transform the way we travel while furthering our position as a leader in the automotive technology space."

Ontario has more than 300 companies and organizations pioneering connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

About Microgreen:

Microgreen is a developer and manufacturer of lithium battery solutions. With over 10 years' experience in the technological development and supply of lithium batteries, our products provide energy storage for residential and industrial settings, onboard power for recreational vehicles and marine craft, backup power for telecom, and battery packs for electric vehicles.

About MTB:

MTB Transit Solutions of Milton, Ontario has been working with transit authorities across Canada for 45+ years to keep their buses running smoothly. With transit authorities recent move from diesel to battery electric power, MTB has created a new initiative called ZEV Clean Power (ZEV) to help transit operators reach their GHG reduction goals sooner. By taking a mid-life diesel bus and converting the propulsion to battery electric, ZEV will help improve the quality of air in communities and allow transit operators to save considerable operating dollars due to lower costs of fuel and maintenance gained from the conversion.

About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN):

OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies. For more information visit, www.ovinhub.ca

