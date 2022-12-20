Virtualware Wins 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

BILBAO, Spain, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualware, a European leading provider of augmented and virtual reality solutions, is proud to announce that it has won a coveted 2022 Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality category.

The award was given for Virtualware's innovative product, VIROO, which makes multi-user VR training applications simple and accessible for companies of all sizes and industries. With VIROO, users can collaborate and interact in real time, allowing for more engaging and effective training.





"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

In the past few years, VIROO has implemented its proprietary technology, patented in the United States, to help complex industries solve real problems, such as training strategic workers in nuclear plants for GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy or construction operations and maintenance of railway infrastructures for the Spanish Railway Infrastructure Manager, to solving medical issues in the battlefield for the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for our work in the field of augmented and virtual reality," said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware. "VIROO is a game-changer for training and development, and we are excited about the impact it is having in the industry."

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards recognize the best organizations and individuals for their exceptional use of technology to improve business processes and outcomes. The awards are highly competitive, with entries coming from all over the world.

"Virtualware has truly pushed the boundaries of what is possible with augmented and virtual reality," said Extremo. "VIROO is an innovative and exciting solution that has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about training and development."

Virtualware will be recognized for its achievement at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards ceremony in January 2023.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."

About Virtualware

Virtualware is a pioneer in the Virtual Reality Industry. Founded in 2004, it has over time become the European leader in applying immersive technologies for industrial applications. The company was acknowledged as the world's most Innovative VR Company at the 2021 edition of the VR Awards.

Virtualware offers cutting-edge solutions to global powerhouses and significant firms across industries, including GE Hitachi, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, ArcelorMittal, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, or the Spanish Ministry of Defense to name a few.

Virtualware's flagship VIROO is a VRAAS platform that makes VR accessible to companies of all sizes and industries.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, with a North American office in Toronto and partner companies worldwide, the firm is formed by a multidisciplinary team of 45 headcount including technologists and engineers who have launched over 500 projects in over 33 countries.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.

