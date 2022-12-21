Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Financing
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. The new facility contributes positively to Dufry's well-balanced debt profile and provides additional flexibility:
Yves Gerster, Dufry's Chief Financial Officer, commented:
Please see below Dufry's maturity profile following the current refinancing, also available on Dufry's website.
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518317
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1518317 21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST