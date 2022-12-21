US-based Emporia Energy has developed a home battery system with an inverter and transformer. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery has a storage capacity of 8.2 kWh, and up to six modules can be combined for up to 49 kWh of energy storage. The inverters come in 7.6 kW or 9.6 kW versions.Emporia Energy has launched a new home storage system with an inverter, transformer, and battery module. The 8.2 kWh, 256 V battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a round-trip efficiency of 95%. Up to six modules can be combined to accommodate up to 49 kWh of energy storage. Each battery module ...

