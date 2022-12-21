BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Changes to PM Team and Investment Management Fee





BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Changes to Portfolio Management Team and Investment Management Fee



21 December 2022

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that with immediate effect Stefan Gries will become the sole portfolio manager of the Company as Sam Vecht, Managing Director in BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets Equities team, will be stepping aside from his role as co-portfolio manager of the Company. This reflects the current focus and asset allocation within the portfolio. The Board would like to thank Sam for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in continuing to manage his other portfolios at BlackRock.

Mr. Gries is a Managing Director and Head of the European Equity team within the Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has been co-manager of the Company since June 2017. He is supported by the extensive resources and significant expertise of BlackRock's market-leading European Equity team.

As flagged in the recent annual results, following a review of management fees and engagement with BlackRock, the Board has reached an agreement to amend the Company's management fee arrangements. The Company's annual management fee, which is payable quarterly in arrears, will reduce from 0.85% per annum of net asset value to 0.85% per annum of net asset value on assets up to £350 million and 0.75% per annum of net asset value on assets thereafter. The new fee arrangements will take effect from 1 January 2023.

Enquiries:

Melissa Gallagher - 020 7743 3893

Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary