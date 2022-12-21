Das Instrument 966 CA4203221094 HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022

The instrument 966 CA4203221094 HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022



Das Instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022

The instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022



Das Instrument T9C US8781551002 TEAM INC. DL-,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022

The instrument T9C US8781551002 TEAM INC. DL-,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022



Das Instrument 1UZ VGG8998A1075 TRACESAFE INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022

The instrument 1UZ VGG8998A1075 TRACESAFE INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022

