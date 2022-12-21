

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Iron ore pellets manufacturer Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L) on Wednesday said its expects pellet production for 2022 to be about 5.9-6 million tonnes.



The company had produced 11.22 million tonnes of pellets in 2021.



While updating its operations in central Ukraine, Ferrexpo said it now started getting sufficient levels of power to bring one pelletiser line back into operation. The company had halted its operations in Ukraine in October this year.



Despite interruptions in production, shipment continued at a run rate of about 250 kilotonnes per month, the company added.



