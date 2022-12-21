Medcaw Investments Plc - First Day of Dealings on the London Stock Exchange

Not for release or distribution, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would violate the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction

MEDCAW INVESTMENTS PLC

("Company" or "Medcaw")

First Day of Dealings on the London Stock Exchange

Medcaw Investments plc, a company formed for the purpose of undertaking an acquisition or acquisitions in the life sciences sector life sciences sector, focusing on companies developing medical or wellness technologies and therapies, is pleased to announce that, following the publication of its Prospectus on 16 December 2022, a total of 17,132,095 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the share capital of the Company will today be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc.

Dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the TIDM 'MCI' with ISIN number GB00BM8SQP62 and SEDOL BM8SQP6.

