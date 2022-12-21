Ultimovacs has announced that the Phase II LUNGVAC study (NCT05344209) will be switching the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) to be used in combination with its lead cancer vaccine candidate, UV1. The trial is currently dosing UV1 and ICI pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, as of 1 January 2023, patients enrolled in the study will receive cemiplimab (Libtayo). The decision was taken after the Norwegian health authorities agreed to provide reimbursement for Libtayo in NSCLC. Multiple ICI/UV1 combination treatment modalities, including Libtayo, had already been integrated into the LUNGVAC trial protocol, so we do not see the change in drug as having any impact on patient enrolment. We value the company at NOK7.9bn or NOK231 per share.

