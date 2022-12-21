The European Commission has voted in favor of capping the price of gas imported from Russia. The measure was supported by Germany, with the Netherlands and Austria abstaining, and Hungary voting against it. The cap will be triggered if a price of €180 ($190.97)/MWh is surpassed for three days in a row.From pv magazine Spain The energy ministers of the European Union reached an agreement earlier this week to limit the price of gas imports from Russia to €180/MWh - the same value as the price cap on renewables. The cap will apply to transactions linked to the Dutch TTF index. The measure, which ...

