DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (MWRD LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.9945

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6148801

CODE: MWRD LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

