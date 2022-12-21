DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.3415
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2771858
CODE: ESDG LN
ISIN: LU2059756598
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN
