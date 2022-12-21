DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.5475
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209455
CODE: PRIT LN
ISIN: LU1931975319
