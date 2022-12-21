

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday, with healthcare and consumer discretionary firms rising heading into the year-end holiday period.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after a survey showed German consumer sentiment is set to extend its recovery heading into the new year as a result of government measures to curb rising energy costs.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -37.8 in January from -40.1 in December while economists had forecast a score of 38.0.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 38 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,488 after closing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.



Asian markets ended on a mixed note, while trading in U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open later in the day.



