

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) announced Wednesday that its unit San Diego Gas & Electric or SDG&E has electrified more than 20% of its over-the-road fleet and is on track to reach 100% electrification of its passenger cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles by 2030.



With this, SDG&E is well on its way to achieve its goal of operating a fully zero-emissions fleet by 2035, ahead of California's goals to reach net zero emissions by 2045.



SDG&E recently added to its fleet eight fully electric, Ford F-150 Lightning trucks and a zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell car. SDG&E's fleet also consists of plug-in and non-plug-in hybrids and vehicles with idle mitigation technologies.



Sempra Energy added that SDG&E is aggressively decarbonizing its fleet because transportation accounts for about 40% of California's greenhouse gas emissions, making it the state's single largest source of pollution.



SDG&E Vice President of Operations Support Jennifer Jett said, 'Our service trucks are out in our community daily, doing everything from routine appliance checks to equipment repairs, to keep energy flowing safely and reliably to our customers. Our goal is for our fleet vehicles to leave no trace of pollution behind.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMPRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de