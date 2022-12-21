Mitsubishi Power Americas will supply batteries for the development of three battery energy storage systems in the southeast US. The three hybrid projects are being developed by Origis Energy as part of 1.5 GW of operational and contracted assets in the region.From pv magazine USA Origis Energy announced it contracted Mitsubishi Power Americas to supply batteries for the development of three battery energy storage systems in the southeast US. The projects total 150 MW/600 MWh of capacity and will be co-located at solar facilities. The projects will include Mitsubishi Power Emerald batteries and ...

