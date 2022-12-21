Anzeige
21.12.2022 | 13:00
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 21

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue484.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue487.88p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue360.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue366.81p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue247.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue247.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue179.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue180.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue106.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue106.90p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 20-December-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue149.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue151.71p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
