Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2022 | 13:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hybrid Tech: Opportunities in New Jersey Legal Cannabis Market

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Hybrid Tech is excited to announce that it is offering its specialized cannabis facility design and engineering services to all new recreational licenses in the state of New Jersey.

As a leading engineering company in the cannabis industry, Hybrid Tech has a wealth of experience and domain knowledge that helps businesses save time and money while achieving the highest levels of quality. Working in New Jersey since 2019 on the ordinal medical licenses, provides a wealth of locational specific experience.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to the businesses in New Jersey as the state implements recreational cannabis," said Dan Gustafik, Founder and CTO of Hybrid Tech. "Our team has a proven track record of success in New Jersey and the cannabis industry, we are confident that we can help businesses succeed in this exciting new market."

With over 190+ cannabis facilities completed nationwide, working with Hybrid Tech provides a level of experience that will help get your project into production faster.

Whether you are a small startup, design build group, architect or a large corporation, Hybrid Tech has the specialized skills and resources to help you design and build a cannabis facility that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. From cultivation to extraction to manufacturing operations, Hybrid Tech has the engineering knowledge and experience to ensure that your cannabis facility is efficient, compliant, and profitable.

About Hybrid Tech: Hybrid Tech LLC is a US-based private design and engineering firm specializing in solutions for the legal cannabis cultivation, extraction, and retail markets.

Contact Hybrid Tech today to learn more about how we can help your business succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis industry in New Jersey.

Hybridtech.US
Dan@hybridtech.us
503-407-9736
Tell us about your project here!

Gromek Enterprises, LLC, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Hybrid Tech

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732637/Opportunities-in-New-Jersey-Legal-Cannabis-Market

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.