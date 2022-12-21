Germany's latest solar auction allocated 104 MW of solar for buildings and noise barriers on motorways. The tender volume was 202 MW which went partly unsubscribed. The volume-weighted average award value fell slightly to €0.874 ($0.93)/kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency allocated 104 MW of solar for buildings and noise barriers on motorways out of the tendered 202 MW in its latest auction. Despite going partially unsubscribed, the tendered volume had already been significantly reduced in advance compared to the 767 MW auctioned in previous rounds. The volume-weighted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...