Global Insufflation Devices Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032, as per Transparency Market Research

Changing lifestyles, escalation of health issues, and increase in associated surgical procedures drives the insufflation devices market

Burgeoning demand for insufflation devices for minimally invasive surgeries propels the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the insufflation devices industry research report, the global market advanced at a 5.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. The market expansion is projected to accelerate as lifestyles among populations change and obesity rates rise. Furthermore, according to the market research report, laparoscopic surgery contributes the leading revenue, and the most lucrative end-use would be hospitals, with a predicted CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.





The global market for insufflation devices was assessed at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021. The need for insufflation devices is growing exponentially due to advances in surgical technology and a rise in surgical operations for uterine fibroids, cardiac disorders, and obesity across the world.

Laparoscopic surgery, bariatric surgery, heart surgery, and other procedures utilize insufflation equipment. Insufflation devices assist in maintaining the patient's pneumoperitoneum and preventing clinical problems after bariatric surgery. They aid in maintaining appropriate abdominal pressure conditions, thereby lowering the operating time and difficulties associated with CO2 pneumoperitoneum.

Consequently, the usage of insufflation devices would increase due to the added benefits of laparoscopic surgery. Insufflation devices are used to decrease post-operative complications such as brain damage and myocardial dysfunction in cardiac surgery. Increase in prevalence of heart disorders among the population is expected to raise the number of cardiac surgeries, hence driving the need for insufflation devices. Consequently, the insufflation devices market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2032.

Insufflation Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Compared to open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries have a faster recovery rate and require fewer hospital stays, which encourages patients to choose them. Growth in adoption of insufflation devices for minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in insufflation devices market demand.





Extensive research and development activities that have led to technological advancements such as integrated robotic solutions in insufflation devices are anticipated to propel insufflation devices business growth

Key Findings of Insufflation Devices Market

Laparoscopic surgery has gained substantial popularity over the years. Rapid recovery from laparoscopic surgery encourages healthcare practitioners to perform these procedures. Laparoscopic procedures include the removal of tiny tumors, gastric bypass surgery, cystectomy, and others. Rise in demand for laparoscopic surgery is leading to an increase in demand for insufflation devices due to their critical role in the procedure. The laparoscopic surgery application witnessed a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2021. Thus, the insufflation devices market development is estimated to occur at a rapid pace in the next few years.





Ambulatory surgical centers are health centers that provide treatment and diagnostic procedures on the same day. Numerous ambulatory surgery facilities provide gastrointestinal procedures, and urology/proctology treatments. In ambulatory surgical facilities, small incision procedures can be performed with fewer difficulties, which has created the need for insufflation devices and influenced the market growth.

Insufflation Devices Market: Regional Assessment

North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising incidence of chronic disorders in this region. Diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle disorders are on the rise in the U.S. as a result of sedentary lifestyles and junk food consumption. Demand for insufflation devices is driven by use in laparoscopic procedures and technological advancement. According to insufflation devices market forecast, the US insufflation device industry is likely to be worth US$ 1.7 Bn in 2032.





is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising incidence of chronic disorders in this region. Diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle disorders are on the rise in the U.S. as a result of sedentary lifestyles and junk food consumption. Demand for insufflation devices is driven by use in laparoscopic procedures and technological advancement. According to insufflation devices market forecast, the US insufflation device industry is likely to be worth in 2032. The insufflation devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show rapid growth due to pressing need for surgical procedures in this region. Japan is anticipated to be valued at US$ 198 Mn by 2032. On the other hand, by 2032, the market in South Korea is projected to be worth US$ 82 Mn .

Insufflation Devices Market: Key Players

Key participants in the global market are involved in regulatory approvals and focused on the development of technologically enhanced products. Introduction of new products, and acquisitions & partnerships with other firms are expected to accelerate the global market expansion.

Some of the participants in the global market are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Teleflex

Seemann Technologies

B. Braun Melsungen

Fujifilm, Medtronic

Richard Wolf

ILO Electronic

Palliare Ltd.

Cooper Surgical

BD

Olympus

CONMED

Karl Storz

WISAP Medical Technology

Steris

Laprosurge Ltd.

Locamed

Ackermann Instrumente

Ethicon

The insufflation devices market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End-use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

