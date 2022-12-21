Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

Distinction reflects Amdocs' commitment to supporting communities, creating sustainable products and services, and promoting inclusion and diversity

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, earning a place on the prestigious S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the fourth consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") are widely regarded as one of the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating public companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relating to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest US and Canada-based companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

This year Amdocs recorded perfect scores in several categories including climate-related targets and strategy, social reporting and workforce planning, as well as key governance topics including codes of conduct.

"We are thrilled and honored to once again be named in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America, particularly as competition this year was tougher than ever," said Amdocs' Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim. "Amdocs is committed to making a positive difference to society by supporting the environment and communities in which we operate, closing the digital divide by increasing access to connectivity, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusivity among our 31,000 employees across the globe who regularly volunteer and bring new, innovative ideas on how we can make even a bigger impact."

She added: "With connectivity and access to online services increasingly becoming an essential part of daily life for people around the world, Amdocs has a vital role to play alongside our customers and partners in ensuring that ubiquitous connectivity becomes a reality in the future. We are committed to fulfilling this role as we continue to strive for excellence in our approach to corporate social responsibility and ESG."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

