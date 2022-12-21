Greenliant Shipping SATA ArmourDrive SSDs with Ultra-High Endurance of 300K P/E Cycles

EnduroSLC mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 for Long Life Applications

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Greenliant is now shipping mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) with EnduroSLC Technology for superior data retention and high endurance ranging from 60K and 120K to the industry-leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. Built with Greenliant's advanced in-house controllers, these SSDs are available in 10GB, 20GB, 40GB, 80GB, 160GB and 320GB capacities.

mSATA ArmourDrive: http://bit.ly/mSATA-SSD

SATA M.2 ArmourDrive: http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX Series SSDs are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program), providing customers with a stable portfolio of high-endurance data storage products for up to 10 years.

Greenliant is also shipping mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 / 2280 ArmourDrive PX Series SSDs using cost-effective industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND. These SSDs support 5K P/E cycles and are available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and support the SATA 6Gb/s interface. SATA is a widely used high-speed interface suitable for embedded storage design in industrial, medical, aerospace, security, networking and transportation systems.

ArmourDrive solid state storage products have advanced power-fail data protection-SATA M.2 2280 ArmourDrive includes additional power loss protection (PLP) circuitry for greater data integrity. They are also rigorously tested for shock and vibration to withstand the most extreme environments.

Availability

Greenliant's high endurance mSATA and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs are available for volume production now. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About EnduroSLC Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

# # #

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732285/Greenliant-Shipping-SATA-ArmourDriveTM-SSDs-with-Ultra-High-Endurance-of-300K-PE-Cycles