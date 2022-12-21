

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Toro Co (TTC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $117.557 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $60.108 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $117.260 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.171 billion from $960.655 million last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $4.70 to $4.90. Five analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate the firm to report income per share of $4.84, for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



TTC also expects annual sales growth of 7 percent to 10 percent from $4.51 billion reported last year. Analysts, on average, project the firm to report sales of $4.99 billion for the period.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $117.557 Mln. vs. $60.108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.171 Bln vs. $960.655 Mln last year.



