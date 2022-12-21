Robestec has connected a 220 MW/440 MW battery storage system to the grid in Ningxia, China. It is reportedly China's largest standalone energy storage station, and uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from Hithium Energy Storage.Robestec has reportedly connected China's largest standalone battery energy storage station to the grid in Ningxia, a small autonomous region in north-central China. The 220 MW/440 MWh system uses LFP batteries from Xiamen-based energy storage developer Hithium. It will store energy generated by solar and wind, according to a company statement. The storage system ...

